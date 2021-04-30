NDC has sufficient intellectual academic power to take on any party in the world – Mahama

Politics of Friday, 30 April 2021

Source: 3 News

Former President John Dramani Mahama has said that his party, the National Democratic Congress (NDC) has sufficient intellectual brains to take on any political party in the world.



He explained that several socio economic development projects that propelled the country to economic growth were initiated during the Provisional National Defense Council (PNDC) era.



When the PNDC metamorphosed into NDC, he said, several of these projects were also introduced.



Speaking as the Special Guest at the Annual Conference of the NDC Professionals Forum on Thursday, April 29, he said “The perception has always been that mass parties do not have intellectuals and academic fire power.



“Just a fraction of the members of the pro-forum in this room and the self-introduction that you gave clearly shows that that pound for pound, we have on the side of NDC sufficient intellectual academic power to take on any party in this world.



“We have proved it over the years.”



He added “If you look at the period of PNDC right to NDC, you will find that a lot of the critical social policy and economic reforms undertaken in this country were undertaken under these administrations.



“If you look at the economic recovery programme that restructured our economy and the structural adjustment programme that went with it that brought Ghana back onto the path of growth, it was initiated under the PNDC.”