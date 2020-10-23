Politics of Friday, 23 October 2020

NDC has refused to see good works of Akufo-Addo – La Dadekotopon PC

NPP parliamentary candidate for La Dadekotopon constituency, Joseph Gerald Tetteh Nyanyofio

NPP parliamentary candidate for La Dadekotopon constituency, Joseph Gerald Tetteh Nyanyofio has said that the opposition NDC has deliberately refused to see the good works of President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.



According to him, the good record that has been set by the NPP should be the reason the NPP government is retained for another four years.



Speaking at the NPP 2020 Campaign Fundraising Launch, Nyanofio said “Those who said they cannot see is because they have refused to see the good works. You have all seen how through the leadership of President Akufo-Addo, the country is changing and we need to support him and the NPP government so the change can be permanent.”



He added that “with less than two months to the general elections, go out peacefully and vote on December 7 for the NPP and me as NPP parliamentary candidate for La .”



Mr Nyanyofio will be facing stiff competition from the main opposition National Democratic Congress’ (NDC) candidate for the constituency Rita Odoley Sowah in the December polls.

