NDC has recovered 99% of pink sheets in 2020 elections – Elvis Afriyie Ankrah

General News of Friday, 23 April 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Contrary to perceptions that the National Democratic Congress (NDC) has not tabulated figures for the 2020 presidential elections, Elvis Afriyie Ankrah, the Director of Election for the party says it has collated the figures.



Elvis Afriyie Ankrah said that the party has recovered 99% of the pink sheets in the elections and has an idea of the figures John Dramani Mahama polled in the elections.



“99% of pink sheets recovery is unprecedented in the history of the party, it doesn’t mean the 1% pink sheets are missing or we do not have the results for those Polling Stations, we have all the results.



“Remember, we are talking about almost 39,000 polling stations with several copies per polling station and having to move them from their various locations across the country to Accra.”



Elvis Afriyie Ankrah also responded to critics who are demanding of the party to publish the collated figures.



“It was on the basis of those results that we detected several anomalies and infractions and started the process of our Pink Sheet Audit which also confirmed several anomalies.



“I have been wondering how those asking for the Pink Sheets wants us to do. Should we mount an exhibition at circle or the Party headquarters so people would come and inspect them?”



Earlier this week, Benjamin Kunbuor, a former Member of Parliament for Nandom constituency said the executives were not being accountable to the grassroots with their failure to make public the collated figures.



