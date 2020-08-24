Politics of Monday, 24 August 2020

NDC has done well in infrastructural projects than NPP - Opeele Boateng

Isaac Opeele Boateng

Social commentator, Isaac Boateng, aka Opeele, has sent a word of advice to the ruling New Patriotic Party(NPP) not to liken themselves to the opposition, National Democratic Congress in terms of infrastructure.



Speaking as a Panelist On Hot 93.9 FM’s ‘Dwene ho biom” Political talk show hosted by Chairman KK, on the recent Town Hall address by H.E Mahamudu Bawumia about the infrastructural achievements of the NPP, Coach Opeele remarked that the latter is doing well in other sectors, but cannot compare to the NDC in terms of infrastructure.



According to the former coach who is now a social commentator, the NPP is doing great at what they do best—social intervention. He explained that the NPP has put in place projects that seek to improve the well-being of the people such as “Free SHS” and many other projects that have helped the masses to secure jobs and earn a living.



However, according to Opeele, those achievements cannot rub shoulders with the NDC in terms of infrastructural projects.



Coach Opeele argued that the NDC erected establishments such as the circle interchange, the Greater Accra Regional Hospital and several others while they were in power, and that the NPP has not done as much as the former has.



He commended the performances of both parties, but insisted that the NPP focuses on what they do best.



“You are doing very well, you don’t have to compete”, he said.





