Politics of Tuesday, 8 December 2020

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

NDC has captured Parliament with 41 seats - Asiedu Nketia

play videoJohnson Asiedu Nketia

The main opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) has is claiming parliamentary victory in the just-ended election with 141 out of the 270 seats.



At a press conference held at the party headquarters in Accra on Tuesday, General Secretary, Johnson Asiedu Nketia, said the NDC will form the majority in the 8th Parliament of the Fourth Republic.



“We can report that out of the 275 constituencies, the NDC has won 141 and that puts us in a clear majority…our collation so far indicates that our candidate John Mahama is ahead.



“We are expecting the Electoral Commission to very soon come out to declare him President of Ghana,” Asiedu Nketia said.



At an earlier press conference, the NDC claimed victory in 140 constituencies.



Meanwhile, the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) is also claiming victory in at least three regions.



General Secretary of the NPP, John Boadu, said at a press conference that the governing party has secured the most seats in Parliament and was also leading in the presidential race.



He said the party’s collation of electoral results show that the NPP has taken over regions that were formally controlled by the opposition party.



He said the NPP now controls three out of the five regions of the north.







Click here to follow our Ghana Election Page for all the figures and results from the constituencies.



You can also click here to follow our livestream of Election Desk for all the press conferences, updates and interviews on the elections.

Send your news stories to and features to . Chat with us via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.