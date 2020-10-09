General News of Friday, 9 October 2020

Source: 3 News

NDC halts campaigning in Mfanstiman over murder of NPP MP

Johnson Asiedu Nketia, General Secretary of the National Democratic Congress (NDC)

The opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) suspended campaign activities in the Mfantsiman Constituency after the gruesome murder of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) Member of Parliament for the area, Ekow Kwansah Hayford.



Mr. Hayford is reported to have been killed Friday dawn when some armed robbers attacked his convoy on the Abeadze Dominase-Mankessim road in his constituency.



The NDC said in a statement that the decision to suspend campaign activities in the area is to show honour to the late Hayford.



“We write to communicate the decision of the NDC PC for Mfantseman –Odziifo James Essoun – to suspend his campaigns in the Constituency until Monday in honour of the death of the sitting NPP MP/PC”, a statement from the NDC read.



“[We] strongly call on the Police to do everything in their power to apprehend the perpetrators of this heinous crime and let the law deal ruthlessly with them”, the statement further continued.



“In expressing our utmost condolences to the good people of Mfantseman, we call on the NPP government of H. E. Nana Akufo Addo to arrest the poor security situation across the country”, it added.





Send your news stories to and features to . Chat with us via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.