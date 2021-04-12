‘NDC had no reason to meet over Ablakwa’s Resignation’ – Asiedu Nketia

Editorial News of Monday, 12 April 2021

Source: Ghana Guardian

General Secretary of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Johnson Asiedu Nketia has revealed that it was not necessary for the party to meet Okudzeto Ablakwa over his resignation from the Appointments Committee because the letter was not addressed to them.



He argued that Mr. Ablakwa addressed his letter to the Speaker of Parliament, Alban Bagbin and not the party.



“We didn’t feel the need to hold [a] meeting over that resignation at all. First of all, the letter was addressed to the Speaker of Parliament, not to the party or the leadership of the party in parliament. We haven’t had any meeting about it,” he said on Joy News.



“My personal view is that I don’t understand the letter sufficiently to be able to express an opinion. Because the letter simply said he is resigning based on principle and also on personal reasons and that he will not be participating in the vetting of deputy ministers. It is so open-ended. When you say principle, what principle are we talking about,” he said.



The NDC stalwart stunned everyone when he abruptly tendered his resignation in a letter addressed to the Speaker of Parliament, Alban Bagbin, adding that his decision was based on personal principles almost a fortnight ago.



“May I extend to your leadership of the House, the Committee of Selection and the leadership of the great National Democratic Congress (NDC), my sincere gratitude for the opportunity to serve as a member of the 6th, 7th, and 8th Parliaments of the Republic of Ghana,” he was quoted.