General News of Wednesday, 13 January 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

NDC goes after Carlos Ahenkorah’s Tema West seat

Abraham Amaliba is a member of the legal team of the National Democratic Congress

As Carlos Ahenkorah await a decision by the leadership of Parliament to punish him or otherwise for his brazen act of snatching ballot papers during the election of a Speaker of Parliament earlier this month, the National Democratic has commenced a legal process which seeks to remove him as the Member of Parliament for Tema West.



Carlos Ahenkorah’s victory in the 2020 elections is one of eight declarations being challenged by the National Democratic Congress.



The NDC has filed a petition at the Tema High Court seeking a recount of the ballot papers.



In an exclusive interview with GhanaWeb, Abraham Amaliba, a member of the NDC’s legal team said that the grounds for their petition are over-voting and vote padding.



He said that the NDC after an audit of the polling station results noticed that the numbers do not add up and that their candidate should have been declared the winner of the elections.



He claimed that the NPP used some officers of the Ghana Armed Officers to intimidate NDC agents and EC officials.



“We found a number of issues after our audit. We identified issues of over-voting and vote padding. The vote padding was achieved using the military to intimidate the electoral officers so, in the confusion, they succeeded in padding the votes for the benefit of Carlos Ahenkorah. So basically it is about vote padding and over-voting”.



Why the NDC is looking to win a number of the seats declared for the NPP, the ruling party is also trying get one over them in the Western Region.



According to the Deputy General Secretary of the NPP, a suit has been filed at the Sekondi High Court arguing the eligibility of Dorcas Afo Toffey as Member of Parliament for Jomoro.



Abraham Amaliba tells GhanaWeb the NDC has learnt of the suit and will kick their defense plans in motion once Afo Toffey is served.



“If she is served and we get the processes, we shall reply accordingly”, he said,



