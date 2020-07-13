General News of Monday, 13 July 2020

Source: Starr FM

NDC executives beaten as chaos engulfs Lower Manya Krobo registration

The timely intervention of the armed military and Police Personnel calmed the situation

Some Executives and Polling agents of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) have allegedly been assaulted by some individuals believed to be associated with the ruling New Patriotic Party in the Lower Manya Krobo Constituency of the Eastern Region.



The timely intervention of the armed military and Police Personnel averted what could have been bloody disturbances.



The Police team was led by the Akuse Police Commander, DSP Winfred Yeboah and Odumase Police Commander, DSP Thomas Agbanyo.



The NDC executives were protesting registration of non-residents by the NPP at Ablopsi No.2, polling station which is 60 meters close to the house of the NPP Parliamentary candidate who is also the Deputy Eastern Regional Minister Samuel Nuertey Ayertey.



Some members of the NDC, including deputy Constituency youth organizer, Oblanda Amoah were assaulted and injured.



” What we saw was that they bused people to the place and you know what, the deputy Minister Samuel Ayertey you could see that the centre is very close to his house. What happened was that he ordered his landguard because we were protesting that the centre is too close to his house and that he is bringing immigrants to register. He was here standing looking on and ordered his landguards, 4 guys, and told them to beat them up! beat them up! and really they did as directed. Look at me I have my in my pocket the hospital form I am going to the hospital,” an executive Oblanda Amoah lamented.



NDC constituency chairman, David Walter Homenu detailing accounts of the incident, accused the Deputy Minister of unleashing thugs to assault the NDC members, threatening that the party will retaliate.



The Lower Manya Krobo constituency Secretary of the NPP, Goldman Awuku, however, told the media that, the NDC’s basis for protesting the citing of the polling station is baseless because the polling station was created in 2012 and wondered how the MP and the NDC would pretend to be oblivious of its existence.



He also denied allegations of registration od non-residents at the centre.

