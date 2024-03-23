NDC doesn’t care about Ghana, don’t bring them back – Afenyo-Markin

General News of Saturday, 23 March 2024

Source: mynewsgh.com

Majority Leader, Alexander Afenyo-Markin holds the view that if Ghanaians aspire for development, they would never consider bringing back the National Democratic Congress (NDC) to power.



According to him, Ghanaians, notwithstanding the economic challenges, should engage in a comparative analysis of the two leading political parties. Through this, they would realize that it would be detrimental to reinstate the NDC, which has not effectively addressed any issues in the country.



“I’m not saying this because I am NPP, but NDC cannot provide Ghana with the development it needs. Chairman, let’s look at their track records. Education, roads, and let’s compare them to ours. We have the Kufour Bus, and we have health insurance. Even though we have challenges, the hospitals are receiving their payments,” he stated.



Afenyo-Markin reiterated the importance of the NPP effectively communicating their achievements to counteract NDC propaganda and misinformation aimed at the people of Ghana.



The New Patriotic Party aims to break the eight-year cycle for political parties in Ghana under the leadership of Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia.



However, the NDC, led by John Dramani Mahama, believes that the NPP has caused harm to Ghana and that they can rescue the nation within four years. They assert that John Dramani Mahama may return to power if he wins the 2024 elections.