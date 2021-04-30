NDC delegation calls on the family of late Dr Sulley Gariba

Politics of Friday, 30 April 2021

Source: GNA

Minority Leader in Parliament, Haruna Iddrisu has led a delegation of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), to the family of the late Dr. Sulley Gariba, a former Policy Advisor to former President John Dramani Mahama.



The visit was to sympathize with the family on the loss of their beloved.



Mr. Iddrisu who is also the Member of Parliament (MP) for Tamale South Constituency, during the visit said Ghana had lost an intellectual pillar in the country’s governance space.



“No historian can write about the Fourth Republican Ghanaian Constitution and democratic governance and their evolution and policies without mentioning Dr Sulley Gariba”.



“He is known to have worked with every political administration in our country, be it the People’s National Convention (PNC), New Patriotic Party (NPP) and the NDC, and that means he simply had faith in Ghana and its capabilities to address its own challenges and create opportunity for prosperity for citizens,” the Minority Leader said.



He extended former President Mahama’s condolences to the bereaved family for their loss and also encouraged them to be strong in such a difficult time.



Otunba Moses Oladele, a family member, who spoke on behalf of the bereaved family expressed gratitude to the Tamale South MP and his entourage for commiserating with them.



The Minority Leader was accompanied by some MPs, Alhaji Ibrahim Mobila, Northern Regional Chairman of the NDC and some party executives.