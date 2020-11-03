Politics of Tuesday, 3 November 2020

Source: 3 News

NDC constituency executive defects to NPP

Some supporters of the New Patriotic Party at a rally. File photo

The Deputy Organiser of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) in the Asikuma-Odoben-Brakwa Constituency, Eric Saah, has written to the Constituency’s Chairman to announce his defection to the New Patriotic Party (NPP).



“I write to inform you officially that I have lost interest in the NDC party and therefore tender my letter of resignation from the party,” he wrote.



This follows the defection of the party’s parliamentary aspirant, Eric Taylor, to the NPP last month.



The constituency officer said he is leaving because Mr. Taylor left and since he brought him into the party and nurtured him, he cannot stay any longer.



“Therefore, if this mentor is leaving the party following unnecessary insults and assault then I am nowhere to be recognized in the party anymore.



“From my observation since I moved with Hon. Taylor possesses enviable qualities which is worth noting and emulating.



“In order not for me to lose these qualities, I have decided to follow my mentor to join the NPP accordingly.”



He disclosed that he is moving to the NPP with his wife, who is the Women’s Organiser at the Benin Branch in the Constituency.

Send your news stories to and features to . Chat with us via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.