NDC constituency chairman’s house gutted by fire

Regional News of Tuesday, 10 January 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The Kintampo Constituency Chairman of the opposition National Democratic Congress, Robert Sakyi, has had his home destroyed by fire.



According to a report by onuaonline.com, the incident was recorded on Monday, January 9, 2023, at about 5:00pm



Mr. Sakyi, the report said, received a distress call about the inferno while he was in a meeting at the party’s office in Jema.



Confirming the incident, the constituency communications officer, Matthew Atanga, said about 90% of the house was razed by the fire.



“I can report authoritatively that about 90% of the part of the house that he lives in with his family has been completely razed, with none of their personal belongings saved,” the constituency communications officer said.



The onset of the harmattan season has seen an increase in fire incidents across the country.



The Eastern Regional Command of the Ghana National Fire Service has reported that it recorded 23 cases of fire outbreaks in the first week of the year.



“Bushfires topped the category of fires with eleven (11) incidents (due to the harmattan season that has set in), followed by domestic fires with four (4) incidents, then commercial fires with three (3) incidents. Vehicular fires were two (2), refuse dump fires (others) also two (2) and industrial fires one (1).



“Six (6) casualties were recorded as a result of the three (3) accidents recorded,” the Ghana National Fire Service said in a statement published on its Facebook page on Tuesday, January 10, 2022.



