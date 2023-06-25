NDC condemns NPP for spreading malicious audio targeting Gyakye Quayson

General News of Sunday, 25 June 2023

Source: classfmonline.com

The National Democratic Congress (NDC) has lodged a complaint against the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP), accusing them of producing and circulating an alleged fake audio message.



According to the NDC, the audio claims to be the voice of the daughter of James Gyakye Quayson, the NDC Parliamentary Candidate for the upcoming Assin North by-election.



Sammy Gyamfi, the Communications Officer of the NDC, stated that the audio contains explicit and offensive language that they cannot repeat.



The NDC emphasizes that the fabricated audio does not originate from any child, relative, or associate of James Gyakye Quayson, as it goes against their principles of decency and nobility.



They affirm that Quayson's family supports his commitment to serving the people of Assin North and addressing their needs.



The NDC expressed confidence in their prospects of winning the by-election, attributing the alleged dissemination of the fake audio to the NPP's desperation in anticipation of their imminent defeat.



The NDC urged Ghanaians, particularly the residents of Assin North, to disregard the fraudulent audio.