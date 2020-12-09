General News of Wednesday, 9 December 2020

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

NDC claims to have won 20 seats in the Greater Accra Region

play videoDeputy General Secretary of the NDC, Peter Boamah Otukonor

The opposition National Democratic Congress is claiming to have won the majority of parliamentary seats in the Greater Accra Region, stating that they have won 20 seats in total.



Deputy General Secretary of the NDC, Peter Boamah Otukonor made this claim at a press conference in Accra on Tuesday, December 8.



The presser came barely an hour after John Dramani Mahama, the flagbearer of the party, spoke to the media, voicing out his concerns over the electoral process.



“So, in all, we have won 20 seats in Greater Accra and this is a major victory because as you may be aware, Greater Accra is a swing region any hardly can any political party would be able to win 20 seats out of the 34 seats available.”



“Below are the constituencies we have won in Greater Accra, La Dade Kotopon, Ada, Sege, Ningo Pampram, Kpone- Katamanso, Shai-Osudoku, Tema East, Ashaiman, Krowor, Korle Klottey, Ayawaso East, Ayawaso North, Okaikwei North, Madina, Adenta, Domeabra-Obom, Ablekuma Central, Ablekuma South, Ledzokuku and almighty Odododiodoo,” Peter Boamah Otukonor concluded.



Meanwhile, the Electoral Commission has announced that they will declare the Presidential results today, December 9, 2020.





