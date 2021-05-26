NDC claims ownership of yet-to-be-completed Volivo bridge

Regional News of Wednesday, 26 May 2021

The opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) is laying claim to the almost completed Volivo Bridge as one of the numerous “legacies” of ex-President John Mahama which it claims the Akufo-Addo government “merely inherited”.



Activists of the NDC are citing a November 2016 Facebook post by Member of Parliament for North Tongu, Samuel O. Ablakwa, as “evidence” of parliamentary approval for the magnificent bridge under the John Dramani Mahama administration although work is fast progressing under Akufo-Addo.



MyNewsGh.com’s independent checks on the Volivo bridge show that the government of Ghana under President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo started construction last year but this is after the John Mahama government approved a loan agreement of US $112.39m from the Japanese government for the project in December 2016.



The NDC and the NPP have been exchanging accusations over some achievements of the Akufo-Addo which the former lays claim to with the latter disputing. An example is the Pokuase Interchange which was started by John Mahama but is being completed by Akufo-Addo.



The Volivo Bridge, when completed will be Ghana’s second longest bridge. It will as well be an asphalted dual carriageway with ancillary facilities including pedestrian walkways, bicycle lanes, a mini rest stop and toll bridges. The project seeks to complement the government’s effort to develop the Eastern Corridor road which is the shortest route connecting the Greater Accra, Volta, Northern and Upper East regions.



Volta River Bridge



The bridge is expected to be an alternative to the Adome Bridge.



According to the Minister of Finance, Ken Ofori-Atta, the project consists of a 540m long and 17.1m wide cable stayed bridge on concrete pier and abutments. It will have three spans, two outer spans of 96m and a middle span of 280m.



“The bridge is expected to serve as a catalyst for regional integration and contribute to the overall growth of the economy. It is also expected to open up the corridor and boost the export of Ghana’s non-traditional crops, mainly shea nuts, cocoa butter and mango from the Eastern, Ashanti, Brong Ahafo and Northern Regions to the ports of Tema and Burkina Faso.” he said.



The project will also help reduce travel time, congestion, vehicle operation costs and directly improve the socio-economic well-being of the road users. The project, with its ancillary facilities, will also help boost the economic activities and local economy of the project areas thereby reducing poverty. The new bridge will the be an alternative to the Adomi Bridge and would increase transport capacity on the Eastern Corridor.