NDC chairman names John Boadu, Sammy Awuku, aide to National Security boss as galamsey kingpins

General News of Monday, 24 May 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

• Bismark Aborbi-Ayitey claims some bigwigs of the NPP are involved in galamsey



• He spoke against the the burning of excavators



• Aborbi-Ayitey says President Akufo-Addo is aware of the NPP members involved in galamsey



Without any cogent evidence to substantiate his claims, Bismark Aborbi-Ayitey, the Ayawaso West Constituency Chairman of the National Democratic Congress has named some bigwigs of the New Patriotic Party whom he claims to be involved in illegal mining, known popularly as galamsey.



Contributing to a panel discussion on illegal mining on Neat FM, he listed a number of high profile NPP members as galamsey kingpins impeding the progress of the fight against the menace.



“I’m telling [you] on authority that there is a gentleman called George Asante. George Asante is the PA of General Amanfo, the acting National Security Coordinator. He was part of the National Security operatives who were caught in the forest. He is in BNI cells now. It means people around the National Security Coordinator are doing galamsey.



“Kennedy Agyapong said the truth. If you look into it, you’ll realize that John Boadu and the National Organizer are all involved in galamsey. I can tell you that Sammy Awuku is neck-deep in galamsey. Your callers mention a certain Abanga, he is the galamsey partner of the NPP General Secretary.



When quizzed by the host on why he has not submitted his evidence to the appropriate authorities to apprehend the persons he alleges are involved in illegal mining, Bismark Aborbi-Ayitey said, “ even the president knows this but the party needs money”.



He also cautioned the government against the burning of excavators, warning that it could incur the country further losses.



He expressed concern that the government, in trying to solve the galamsey menace, is committing illegality.



“I’m scared that the little resources we have as a country will be used to pay judgement debts. We are paying $15 million as judgement debt so we should be careful. We should look at the legal aspect of whatever we are doing so that we don’t incur debts,” he warned.



Meanwhile, the Ghana Armed Forces have vowed to destroy all equipment seen on galamsey sites.



According to the Armed Forces, the destruction of the equipment is the best possible means of ensuring that they do not return to the sites.



"The Ghana Armed Forces wishes to once again caution all citizens especially those living in and around major rivers and their tributaries and forest reserves that Operation Halt II is still in progress. Any equipment found in and around water bodies and forest reserves would be destroyed.



"These illegal activities were mostly being done in the night or under the cover of darkness protected by armed guards, as used cartridges were found at the sites. The Operation Halt II patrol that accompanies the team was ordered to destroy logistics found in these areas,” the statement released by GAF on Sunday reads.



