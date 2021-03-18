General News of Thursday, 18 March 2021

NDC caucus in Parliament pledges to uphold party principles, values

Minority has promised to abide by the party's values

Council of Elders of National Democratic Congress (NDC) has reached a consensus with the party’s leadership in Parliament on events of March 3, 2021, a statement issued by the council’s Chairman on March 16, 2021 indicated.



On the said date, the minority caucus in Parliament approved by a majority vote some three Ministers—Kojo Oppong Nkrumah, Minister for Information; Dr. Afriyie Akoto, Minister for Agriculture and Mavis Hawa Koomson, Minister for Fisheries and Aquaculture—whom the party deemed unworthy.



Their approval infuriated some members of the NDC particularly the party’s Communication Director, Sammy Gyamfi, who accused the leadership of being self-seeking and among other things betraying the party.



This led to some members including Member of Parliament (MP) for Builsa South, Dr. Clement Apaak, calling on the party’s Council of Elders to intervene to calm tensions and restore order within the party.



The council, in response to call, met with the leadership where all sides agreed that the March 3 event was “regrettable and unfortunate, and runs contrary to the principles and values of the party,” the statement signed by the council’s chairman, Alhaji Mohammed Iddrisu said.



“The Caucus Leadership have since pledged to uphold the principles and values of the party in our collective bid to develop our country,” the statement added.



The Council also not only urged the National leadership of the party to resolve issues relating to the Caucus leadership in Parliament but called on the rank and file of the party to remain calm and to provide the needed support to its Caucus in order to hold the Akufo-Addo government strictly to the principles of probity and accountability.



