NDC calls for calm over Ofori-Atta’s approval

Politics of Monday, 29 March 2021

Source: My News GH

The opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) has urged its members to be calm as Ken Ofori-Atta has been approved as Finance Minister.



Ofori-Atta, who had to travel to the US to seek further medical care, following complications after recovering from COVID-19, was the only one left on the list of ministers President Akufo-Addo presented to Parliament on January 21, 2021, for vetting.



Before he was vetted, NDC members cautioned their MPs in Parliament not to approve Ofori-Atta following what they said were dubious deals he superintended in the Akufo-Addo first term.



However, the Appointments Committee of Parliament has recommended for approval the nomination of Mr. Ofori-Atta as the Minister of Finance to the chagrin of NDC members.



But General Secretary of the NDC, Johnson Asiedu Nketia has appealed to the rank and file of the party to “remain circumspect when the need for reaction arises” after Ofori-Atta is announced in Parliament.



He said, “the Party leadership, as well as the Council of Elders, have engaged in extensive consultations with the view to adopt a common position based on the exigencies of the situation.”



Below is his statement;



It is hereby announced to the rank and file of the party and to the notice of all Comrades, that a decision by the Appointments Committee to recommend Ken Ofori Atta for the approval by consensus will be made public today in Parliament.



Following what transpired previously in respect of vetting and approval of some Ministers designate the Minority leadership, the Party leadership, as well as the Council of Elders, have engaged in extensive consultations with the view to adopt a common position based on the exigencies of the situation.



I, therefore, urge all members to remain circumspect when the need for reaction arise. The NDC Parliamentary Caucus and FEC will be fully briefed accordingly.



Issued in Accra on Monday, 29th March 2021



Signed Hon Johnson Asiedu Nketiah



