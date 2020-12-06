Politics of Sunday, 6 December 2020

NDC blacked out as NPP take over Koforidua streets with campaign

play videoThousands of party supporters thronged the streets to campaign for the NDC

No NDC supporter or party van was seen campaigning on the streets of Koforidua the whole of Saturday which was the last day for political party campaigns to the 2020 polls.



It was as though they were not in both the Presidential and Parliamentary race in the run-up to the 2020 general election which will take place on Monday, December 7.



As early as 7 am on Saturday, December 5, Kia trucks carrying huge sound systems and draped in NPP paraphernalia were seen on the streets with heavy crowd of party supporters in branded t-shirts following.



These party loyalists roamed the whole of the New Juaben South constituency chanting and singing the NPP campaign songs amidst sharing of flyers, branded t-shirts embossed with President Akufo-Addo and Michael Okyere Baafi's photos to passers-by and traders.



There was heavy vehicular traffic in the central business district which was not a usual characteristic of Koforidua especially on Saturdays. Koforidua looked actively lit with many people and vehicles.



In the evening at around 5pm, the NPP supporters converged at the Koforidua Prisons Park, distributed and lit candles among themselves and marched for over 30 minutes to the Jackson Park where they held a mammoth vigil with candlelight to pray towards the December 7 election.



High profile party personalities were present to grace the vigil as well as some Gospel artistes such as Philipa Baafi, Diana Asamoah and Nicholas Omane Acheampong among others who took turns to entertain the party faithful.



Records have shown that the New Juaben South constituency seat has been a safe seat for the NPP since creation.



Despite this evidence, the NPP parliamentary candidate for the constituency, Michael Okyere Baafi, has taken the contest so serious as though the seat was a swing seat.



According to him, his seriousness is because he wants to poll more votes than his predecessor, Mark Assibey-Yeboah. His target is to garner 70,000 votes for himself and his Presidential candidate, Akufo-Addo.



In a sharp contrast, his contender, the NDC candidate, Martin Otu Offei, is not so visible on the streets campaigning.



Information gathered by Ghanaweb, however, suggests that he adopted the door-to-door campaign style and is confident that he can snatch the New Juaben South seat from the NPP.



The New Juaben South has a total of 92,369 eligible voters scattered across a total of 192 polling stations in the constituency, according to the Electoral Commission.



