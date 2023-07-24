NDC bigwigs join the 11th wreath-laying ceremony of late Atta Mills at Asomdwe Park

General News of Monday, 24 July 2023

In a solemn and emotional ceremony, key figures from the National Democratic Congress (NDC), came together to pay their respects and honour the late president, Prof John Evans Atta Mills on the eleventh anniversary of his passing.



The wreath-laying event took place at the Asomdwe Park in Accra, where the late president's remains were laid to rest.



The ceremony, held on July 24, 2023, saw prominent NDC bigwigs gather to commemorate the legacy of the late President, who served as Ghana's leader from 2009 until his untimely death in 2012.



Notable attendees included former President John Dramani Mahama, who succeeded Atta Mills and served as the President of Ghana from 2012 to 2017; the Speaker of Parliament, Alban Bagbin and NDC Chairman, Johnson Aseidu Nketiah also known as ‘General Mosquito’.



Other high-ranking members of the NDC, including party executives, some members of the minority, and senior officials, from the NDC.



Meanwhile, Koku Anyidoho, a former presidential spokesperson spoke about the circumstances surrounding the death of Prof. Mills in July 2012.



The late president died at the 37 Military Hospital where he had been rushed, from the Castle, the seat of presidency at the time.



Anyidoho, at the time perceived to be a 'powerful' aide to the former president, noted that he had been severally accused of taking custody of the ailing president by personally transporting him to the hospital.





NW/DA