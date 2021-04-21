NDC begins reorganisation ahead of 2024 election

Politics of Wednesday, 21 April 2021

Source: Peace FM

The National Democratic Congress (NDC) has begun a nationwide programme aimed at reorganising the rank and file of the party for victory in the 2024 election.



As part of the programme, the leadership of the party has directed all executive members at the branch and constituency levels to urgently begin holding regular weekly meetings and also activate steps to mobilise existing and new members.



A communique signed by the General Secretary of the party,Mr Johnson Asiedu Nketiah at the end of a three-day retreat which ended in Ho in the Volta Region on Sunday, April 18, said a roadmap for the reorganisation of the NDC was adopted and would be announced in the coming weeks upon approval by the National Executive Committee (NEC).



Retreat



According to the communique, the NDC's Flagbearer and running mate for the 2020 Presidential Election, Mr John Mahama and Prof. Naana Jane Opoku Agyemang respectively, attended the retreat, alongside members of the Functional Executive Committee (FEC).



It said there were representations from the Council of Elders, Parliamentary Caucus leadership, all 16 regional chairmen and secretaries and other leading members of the party.





It explained that the retreat was intended to assess the party’s performance in the 2020 general election, strengthen the structures of the party and strategise on the reorganisation of its rank and file for victory in the 2024 election.



"Also, the meeting thoroughly examined the role of the Electoral Commission, the military and other security agencies in the 2020 general election," it added.



The communique indicated that the leadership of the party had resolved to "immediately address the challenges that affected the party in the 2020 general election, push for electoral reforms and embark on a series of programmes to enhance party unity and rekindle the spirit of commitment and hard work among the rank and file of the party for the recapturing of power in 2024."



Parliamentary caucus



It further said the leadership of the party acknowledged the key role its Members in Parliament would play to guarantee victory in 2024 and had ,therefore, urged them to gird their loins to hold the government accountable.



"The NDC Parliamentary Caucus has been advised to work hard with a united purpose and hold the failed Akufo-Addo government accountable," it said.



While expressing gratitude to the rank and file of the NDC for their hard work in the 2020 election, the party's leadership urged them to be unflinching in their resolve to recapture power.