God asked the NDC to step back to expose NPP’s incompetence – Anita Desoso

The former National Women’s Organizer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Anita Desoso has highlighted the loss of the NDC in the 2016 elections in a positive light as she states that it was a divine action to expose the New Patriotic Party’s (NPP) incompetence.



She made these comments in relation to the recent comparisons of Vice President Bawumia and Prof.Opoku Agyemang.







In an interview with Kwame Afrifa Mensah on the ‘Epa Hoa Daben’ show, she explained that it will be unwise to tout Vice President Bawumia as more competent than Prof.Opoku Agyemang because of his background in economics. Per her view, leadership was more about managing relationships than about money.



Subsequently, she opined that in NPP’s years of ruling, they have shown incompetence despite the notion that they have qualified people in power. She thus noted that it was God’s way of informing Ghanaians that the NDC is the best option.



“I always tell people that God has asked the NDC to step back and hand over power to the NPP so that people will see that they are not competent. As they have been in power, everything they touch fails as though they don’t have God’s blessings.



I will appeal to the media to know that the woman can do the work. Take her as a mother, a sister, etc. This is so that our female children will be bold enough to take up certain roles.



It is God who gives the strength and I believe that God will see us through to rule Ghana to know that our country is unique. We have victory in the spiritual realm”, she said.



The 2020 general election is expected to be a fierce race between the ruling NPP party and the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC).

