NDC always ‘photocopy’ our manifesto - NPP Women’s Organiser

NPP National Women's Organizer, Kate Gyamfua

The National Women’s Organizer of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP), Madam Kate Gyamfua, has criticized the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) for always making a replica of her party’s manifesto promises.



Kate Gyamfua claims NDC over the years has copied and pilfered policies and ideologies of NPP hence their lackadaisical attitude of constantly allowing NPP to launch their manifesto first.



The NPP Women’s Organizer, in an interview on the Yensempa morning show on Onua FM on Friday, August 14, asserted NDC lacks vision and ideologies to woo electorates that is why even in opposition they are struggling to launch their manifesto.



Kate Gyamfua buttressed her claims by citing the deprecation and stiffer opposition from the NDC when the Free Senior High School policy was introduced and the quick U-turn made by its leader and former President, John Dramani Mahama.



The founder and convener of Women for Change censured John Mahama for proclaiming and confirming the sustainability of the Free SHS policy and the fact that he would ensure its smooth implementation after he strongly kicked against it when he was president.



“We all know that when NPP introduced the Free SHS, Mr Mahama opposed it and said it would take Ghana 20 years to implement the policy. Now he is claiming ownership and touting to make tertiary education also free.”



“This is the incompetent and inconsistency we have been talking about in NDC,” she stressed.



“They are visionless and would always count and depend on NPP manifesto to develop theirs,” she added.



She recounted how the National Health Insurance Scheme failed woefully under the NDC when they tried making it a one-time payment policy.



Commenting on the nine-member planning committee for the launch of NPP’s 2020 manifesto, Kate Gyamfua reiterated that they are poised introducing policies and programmes that would ensure development and transformation.



Madam Gyamfua being a member of the committee urged the general public to trust in President Akufo-Addo’s government for total development.





