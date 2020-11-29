Politics of Sunday, 29 November 2020

NDC already prepared to go to Supreme Court over 2020 Presidential results - Obiri Boahen alleges

NPP Deputy General Secretary, Nana Obiri Boahen

A Deputy General Secretary of the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP), lawyer Obiri Boahen has claimed that the National Democratic Congress (NDC) has already initiated a process to go to the Supreme Court should the Electoral Commission (EC) declare President Akufo-Addo as president.



Speaking to Rainbow Radio 87.5Fm, the lawyer said it was obvious the NDC will taste another defeat in the 2020 presidential race.



The NPP, he noted, is cruising to victory and there would be nothing to stop the NPP's victory.



He said if there is any party that will go to court over the presidential results, it would be the NDC.



“I am highly satisfied at the turn of events. Nana Addo has performed well, the Vice President has performed well and the NPP has also performed well. We do not deserve four more years, we deserve to be in government for 20 or thirty years. If there is any party that will go to court, it is the NDC”.



He was reacting to the decision by the Supreme Court to preside over an election petition in 42 days with only candidates of the elections allowed to sue the election.



The NPP will win convincingly and it is the NDC and that will go to court, he concluded.

