Politics of Monday, 13 July 2020

NDC agents arrested over ‘fake’ EC accreditation cards at Kasoa

The Ofaakor District Police Command has arrested and detained three persons said to be using fake Electoral Commission accreditation cards.



The three suspects, alleged to be working for the NDC in the Awutu Senya East Constituency, were arrested at different registration centres.



The Municipal Chief Executive, Michael Yaw Asuman Mensah, who is also the Head of the Security Council, said that he will not allow any individual or group to make Kasoa ungovernable.



He made this known to Angel FM’s correspondent, Odehye Kwaku Asiedu, after causing the arrest of the suspects.



On the other hand, the chairman of the opposition NDC in the Awutu Senya East Constituency, Mr Stephen Ofosu Agyari, denied the allegations being levelled against them by the Municipal Chief Executive.



He accused the MCE of peddling falsehood saying that the NDC polling agents have been well trained and have been given the necessary valid accreditation to participate in the voters' registration exercise.





