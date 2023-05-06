NDC Women Organizers advocate for a female running mate

Politics of Saturday, 6 May 2023

Source: rainbowradioonline.com

Juliana Afriyie, the National Democratic Congress (NDC) constituency Women Organiser in the Afigya Kwabre North constituency in the Ashanti Region, has urged whoever wins the NDC presidential primaries to select a female running mate.



She believes that such a choice will increase female participation in governance.



In an interview with newsmen during a sensitization and organisational conference for the party’s polling station women organisers in the Afigya Kwabre North constituency, Hon. Juliana Afriyie stated that the country is on the wrong track as a result of the NPP government’s poor governance.



She emphasised the importance of involving women organisers to motivate them to work harder to achieve victory for the NDC and Ghana as a whole in the next general elections.



Theresa Baafi, the constituency women organiser for Afighya Sekyere East, who attended the conference, stated that it is past time for the women’s wing of the NDC party to preach the gospel about their party to the general public to secure victory for them and help them eradicate the hardship in the country caused by the NPP.



She stated that the NPP claims to have men, but they are men who cannot steer the affairs of administration, driving the country into a pit, and that the NDC also has women who can stand firm and push for the party to win power to end the hardship in the country.



“The NPP claimed to have the men, but these inept men have led the country astray.” Ghana is in the grip of a severe financial and economic crisis. They claimed to have the men, yet they failed miserably in administering the country. We also want to demonstrate to them that we have women who are superior at governing the country. We know the NDC is better suited to run the country, so we are urging Ghanaians to vote massively for us in 2024 so that we may take over and give better leadership.”