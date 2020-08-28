General News of Friday, 28 August 2020

NDC Volta Caucus urges Prof Ahwoi to ‘humbly withdraw’ controversial book

Prof Kwamena Ahwoi's book has generated a controversy within the NDC

A group affiliated to the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) has suggested to the former Local Government Minister, Prof. Kwamena Ahwoi, to withdraw his controversial book, “Working with Rawlings” from the public domain.



According to the NDC Volta Caucus, the controversy stirred by the inaccuracies in the book released a few weeks ago is affecting the interest of the NDC going into the crucial December 7 general elections.



“It is the ungrudging suggestion of the Volta Caucus group that Prof Kwamena Ahwoi humbly withdraws the book since the claimed inaccuracies have now become the source of raging controversy,” the group said in a press statement.



“It is in the greater interest of the NDC and Ghana that we are seeking this and anticipating peace to prevail,” the group added.



The statement signed by 12 regional executives representing the group, the Volta Caucus also called for calm and unity within the ranks and file of the party.



They said they were “saddened that this issue will come up at such a crucial time as this when Ghanaians are crying for an electoral rescue from the maladministration and misrule of the Nana Akufo-Addoo-led government.”



The book by Prof. Ahwoi recounts his close to two-decades working relationship with former President Jerry John Rawlings.



But since it was published, it has been criticised for coming out a bad time – very close to an election.



Some people have even suggested that the timing of the release is a deliberate ploy to scuttle the NDC’s chances in the presidential polls on December 7.



In the book, Mr. Ahwoi alleged, among other things that former President Rawlings intimidated the late Prof. Evans Atta Mills – who died in office months to the next election.



According to Prof Ahwoi, former President Rawlings is to blame for Prof Mills’ decision to resign as President twice.









