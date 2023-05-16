NDC –UK and Ireland Chapter Chairman aspirant Conrad Dumbah congratulates former president John Dramani Mahama and all parliamentary candidates elected

Diasporia News of Tuesday, 16 May 2023

Source: Kojo Preko Dankwa, Contributor

The NDC – UK and Ireland Chapter Chairman hopeful Conrad Dumbah has congratulated the former president, John Dramani Mahama for being elected the flag bearer of the great National Democratic Congress. He also congratulated all winners of the parliamentary contest.



In his statement, Conrad Dumbah said the unprecedented and overwhelming vote the former president got is a clear indication of the support he enjoys in the NDC party and the fact that Ghanaians and not just NDC party members see him as the one who can liberate the country from the unprecedented hardship that the NPP government led by Nana Akufo-Addo and Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia has plunged the country into.



Dumbah urged all losing aspirants both in the presidential and parliamentary race to now close ranks, heal wounds and focus on election 2024 now that we have an elected flag bearer.



Dumbah further urged all defeated candidates to avail themselves whenever they are called upon to work in the interest of the party.



He said: "The country is at crossroads and the only hope the people of Ghana have is the NDC led by His Excellency John Dramani Mahama and the NDC cannot and will not disappoint them".



He has called on all party members to unite more than ever and work hard to ensure that the NDC comes to power come election 2024.



He also commended the election committee for a successful election that was devoid of any violence.