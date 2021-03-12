Diasporian News of Friday, 12 March 2021

Source: Dickson Boadi, Contributor

NDC UK/Ireland Chapter Chairman loses mother

Chairman of NDC-UK/Ireland Chapter, Alhaji Alhassan Mbalba has lost his mother

Mother of Alhaji Alhassan Mbalba, Chairman of NDC-UK/Ireland Chapter, Hajia Asanatu Alhassan affectionally known as 'Mma Sana' has been called to eternal rest by her maker.



Alhaji Mbalba, took to his Facebook page to announce the sudden demise of his beloved Mum who passed away in Tamale, Northern regional capital on 6th March 2021. She was laid to rest on 7th March 2021 in accordance with the practices of Islam.



Bereavement



Inna lillahi wa Inna ilayhi raji'un - "Verily we belong to Allah, and verily to Him do we return."



It’s with a deep sense of grief and sorrow, I let you know the sudden demise of my beloved mother Hajia Asanatu Alhassan (aka Mma Sana). The sad end came on 6th March in Tamale. May the Almighty Allah forgive her all her sins and grant her Janatul Firdaws (Paradise).



The fourth day Adua (Funeral rites) was held on 11th March in Tamale, and a belated 7th Day Adua will take place on 28th March 2021 in Tamale and the 40th Day Adua will take place on 4th April 2021 in Bawku in the Upper East region.