NDC Tamale Central constituency chairman congratulates Prof Naana Opoku-Agyemang

Source: King Saha Abdallah, Contributor

The National Democratic Congress (NDC) Tamale Central Constituency Chairman, Issahaku Umar Farouk, alias Chairman FK, has congratulated Professor Naana Jane Opoku-Agyemang on her renomination as the party’s running mate for the 2024 general elections.



The official pronouncement was made on March 7, 2024, following the NDC National Executive Committee (NEC) approval.



Reacting to the development in an interview, Issahaku Umar Farouk, alias Chairman FK, described it as the wisest decision ever made.



According to him, the Mahama-Naana ticket remains a solid team to win the 2024 polls but cautioned party leadership against complacency.



He anticipated that the NDC would win more parliamentary seats in the Northern Region and beyond.



Issahaku Umar Farouk reiterated the urgency for door-to-door campaigns to help in building long-lasting relationships with voters and to improve the NDC’s chances at the impending crucial 2024 elections.



Ahead of the NDC’s flagbearer contest, the Tamale Central Constituency Chairman proposed that former President John Mahama deserved to be declared as the 2024 presidential candidate without any internal contest.



Chairman FK argued that the NDC 2020 presidential candidate persisted as Ghana’s most marketed and time-tested politician capable of wrestling power from the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) at the 2024 polls.