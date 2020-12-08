General News of Tuesday, 8 December 2020

NDC' Sampson Tangombu Chiragia is MP-elect for Navrongo Central Constituency

Sampson Tangombu Chiragia will represent Navrongo in the coming Parliament

The National Democratic Congress (NDC) Parliamentary Candidate, Sampson Tangombu Chiragia, has emerged winner in the election to become the next Member of Parliament for the area.



Mr. Chiragia was declared winner of the election at the Municipal election collation centre by the Electoral Commission today after beating fierce contender and Upper East Regional Minister, Tangoba Abayage of the New Patriotic Party.



He garnered 26,947 votes as against 15821 for Ms. Abayage, to become victorious.





