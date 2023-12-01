NDC Running Mate: The best candidate for Mahama is Julius Debrah - Allotey Jacobs

Politics of Friday, 1 December 2023

Bernard Allotey Jacobs, a former NDC Central Regional Chairman, has shared his thoughts on the selection of a running mate for NDC leader and former President, John Dramani Mahama.



Mr Mahama, during the 2020 elections, chose former Education Minister, Prof. Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang as running mate and they both failed to clinch victory for the National Democratic Congress (NDC).



Nonetheless, the party has given Mr Mahama another chance by electing him to lead them again but it is uncertain who would become his running mate.



Names such as Julius Debrah, former Chief of Staff and Sylvester Mensah, a former NDC presidential aspirant, have popped up for the running mate slot.



There are however mixed feelings over whether or not Prof. Naana Opoku-Agyemang should be given another chance like the party has done for Mr. Mahama.



Commenting on this during Peace FM's morning show "Kokrokoo", Allotey Jacobs vouched for the former Chief of Staff as the suitable candidate for the slot.



He believed Julius Debrah has proven his mettle in the NDC; saying, "when I was then in that party, we saw him as a bridge between the party and the government. In fact, he is so loved by the party members. This 24/7 policy they want to bring, Julius was already doing 24/7... Looking at his status as Chief of Staff, when you call him and book a date, he will meet you. I mean that's the essence of being a party leader or being in government and relating to the grassroots".



