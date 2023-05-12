NDC Primaries: We don't anticipate chaos in Yagaba-Kubori constituency - Secretary

Politics of Friday, 12 May 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Correspondence from North East Region



The Yagaba-Kubori constituency secretary of the NDC in the North East Region, Abdul Rahaman Abdul Aziz, has stated that his constituency is anticipating chaos-free elections on May 13, 2023.



According to him, the NDC as a party has always organized free and fair elections; hence, the party does not anticipate any chaos before, during, or after the presidential and parliamentary primary elections.



Speaking in an interview with GhanaWeb, Abdul Rahaman Abdul Aziz reiterated that the constituents in the area are law-abiding citizens, and they do not anticipate any issue that can mar the elections process in the area.



"It is an internal contest, we don't anticipate any problems at all. Everything is smooth and we are on course, and we are ready. We are just waiting for the court case to be cleared so that we can proceed on Saturday", Aziz said.



Meanwhile, Aziz admitted that there can never be elections without challenges, but for the Yagaba-Kubori constituency, they shall have free and fair elections.



"You can never have an election without challenges, but we don't suspect anything like that [chaos].



"So NDC elections are always free and fair. All the aspirants are intellectuals, and if there are any issues, they will bring them up," he confirmed.



The five aspirants contesting the primaries in the Yagaba-Kubori constituency are;



1. Abu Iddrisu

2. Ibrahim Rashid

3. Dr. Mohammed Ali

4. Musah Hamidu Sibiri 5. Dr. Azumah Shaibu Baani.



Meanwhile, 636 including former appointees are expected to cast their votes on Saturday in the Yagaba-Kubori Constituency.