NDC Primaries: Incumbent MP Charles Agbeve goes unopposed

Politics of Wednesday, 1 March 2023

Source: GNA

Charles Agbeve, the incumbent Member of Parliament (MP) for Agortime-Ziope Constituency in the Volta Region, is the sole candidate to pick a nomination form for the National Democratic Congress (NDC) primaries by the close of nomination on Friday, February 24.



The Parliamentary elections are scheduled for May 13, 2023.



Alfred Odikro Klu, NDC Constituency Chairman for Agortime-Ziope, disclosed this to the Ghana News Agency (GNA) in a telephone conversation.



When the GNA contacted Agbeve, he confirmed being the sole candidate and said he would give a message when he filed his nomination form on March 22.



“Fanfare, borborbor, and brass band music will go along with the submission of the filled-out documents,” he said.



He was elected to Parliament in 2016 after Juliana Joycelyn Azumah-Mensah, the previous MP for the area, stepped down after 12 years in parliament.



Charles Agbeve is a ranking member on the Select Committee on Health and the Government Assurance Committee of Ghana’s Parliament.



He was also a former district manager of the National Health Insurance Scheme, in Agortime-Ziope District.