NDC Presidential Primaries: Nominations closed as 4 persons pick forms to contest

General News of Saturday, 25 February 2023

Source: rainbowradioonline.com

The opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) has officially closed nominations for its presidential primaries.



At a press conference, the party revealed that four people had picked nomination forms to run in the presidential primaries as of the end of the nomination period.



Former President John Dramani Mahama, former mayor of Kumasi, Kojo Bosu, former finance minister Kwabena Duffour, and a businessman based in the United Kingdom, Ernest Kobeah, according to Chairman of the Election Committee Kakra Essamuah, picked the forms to contest the presidential primaries.



The NDC, on Wednesday 22,2023, opened nominations for its presidential and parliamentary elections.



Aspiring parliamentary candidates would obtain nomination forms from the NDC website for a fee of GH¢5000, which must be paid via Mobile Money, whereas presidential aspirants obtained nomination forms directly from the office of the party’s General Secretary and pay a fee of GH¢30,000 via banker’s draught.



The filing fee for the presidential primaries is GH¢500,000, the party announced.



However, female aspirants and persons with physical disabilities would be required to pay only 50 percent of the fee charged.



For the parliamentary, the nomination will close at midnight on Saturday, February 25, 2023.



Currently, the party awaits nominations to close to tabulate the number of aspirants in the parliamentary category.



However, the process the party indicated has been over-subscribed.