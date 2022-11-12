NDC Polls: 8 Executives call for united front ahead 2024 elections

Politics of Saturday, 12 November 2022

Source: Albert Gooddays Kuzor, Contributor

Some group of other eight executives members from the various constituencies of the Volta region have called on the incoming executives of the party in the region to be united ahead of the 2024 elections.



The group in a press briefing few minutes ahead of the delegates conference in Ho on Saturday, 12 November 2022 said without a united front, the NDC cannot win in 2024.



“Regional aspirants should know that, we all belong to one family. Therefore, the outcome of the election today should not bring division. But rather, uniting together for the rescue mission come 2024” Bright Sefadzi said in the press conference.



The group also alleged that, they have been ignored by executives and over the years been used as "voting machines", however they are appealing to aspirants that will be elected to change the narration.



“Other eight members have been neglected for too long. They only use us for elections as if we are election machines. But, that must stop. But now, we have decided to come together to do series of activities to help the party rescue power from the clueless NPP government” he added.



Bright Yaw Sefadzi is a spokesman for the group.