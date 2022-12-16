NDC Polls: 27 constituency chairmen, 12 regional executives declare support for Asiedu Nketiah

General News of Friday, 16 December 2022

Source: kasapafmonline.com

Some 27 Constituency Chairmen and 12 regional executives out of 18, of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) in the Ashanti region have declared their support for General Secretary of the Party, Johnson Asiedu Nketiah to be elected as the National Chairman of the party.



This was announced on 15th December 2022 at a news conference held at the Kumasi Central mosque organized by the regional Organizer of the party, Yaw Isham Alhassan Bonsu and chaired by the regional 1st Vice Chairman Captain (retired) Kwame Jabari with the support of over 500 delegates responsible for field operation at the polling station levels.



Addressing the media, Asawase Constituency Chairman, Faisal Dauda alias (Chairman Concern) urged the NDC supporters who believed in the vision of the party’s general secretary contesting for the national chairmanship position to disregard the said press conference addressed by Ernest Afayam, Nhyeaso Constituency Chairman.



He explained that Asiedu Nketiah is popular and respected in Ghanaian politics because of his commitment to the course of the National Democratic Congress.



Faisal Dauda urged all delegates in the party to vote for a courageous and committed chairman whose work will motivate members to work to secure victory for the party in the 2024 election.



He said, dismissing Koku Ayidoho and Allotey Jacob who are jumping from one radio station to the other campaigning for Ofosu Ampofo to be retained as a national Chairman and must serve a warning to the party.



“Koku and Alottey misconducted themselves by working against the party. They have been dismissed from the party through a collective decision by the party national executives and council of elders. Now these two are campaigning against the election of Asiedu Nketia and John Dramani Mahama but campaigning for Ofosu Ampofo. This must serve as a warning to the party. Who doesn’t know the two are working for NPP. Why should we allow NPP people to dictate for us “



Vice Chairman of the party Captain (retired) Kwame Jabari also said he is supporting the election of Johnson Asiedu Nketia because of the excellent work he is doing for the party.



“Many are saying Asiedu Nketiah is the best general secretary in the history of Ghana’s politics. Yes I agree with all those who say that, wait for him to become the national Chairman of the NDC that is when you will know the other best side of him. The man Asiedu Nketia delivers anywhere he goes’’ he added.



Isham Alhassan Yaw Bonsu who spoke to GHone news also said, the 12 regional executives of the party, and 27 other constituency chairmen supporting the candidature of Asiedu Nketia will ensure at least two thirds of the total delegates votes from the Ashanti region goes to him.



The largest opposition party goes to the polls on Saturday 17th December, 2022 to elect its National Executives.



