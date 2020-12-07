General News of Monday, 7 December 2020

Source: 3 News

NDC PC Kofi Adams descends heavily on EC after Buem directive

NDC Parliamentary Candidate for Buem Constituency, Kofi Adams

The National Democratic Congress (NDC) Member of Parliament for Buem Constituency, Kofi Adams, has described the Electoral Commission as incompetent.



This comes at the back of the Electoral Commission’s latest directive to halt parliamentary elections in some parts of in the Oti Region.



Voters in Guan District will vote only in Presidential – EC With less than 24 hours to elections, the Commission has directed voters in the newly created Guan District to wait till the Guan Constituency is created before they can vote for an MP.



Speaking on Onua TV‘s Decision 2020 on Sunday, December 6, Kofi Adams told host Kofi Asante Ennin that “the last hour decision by the EC to halt parliamentary elections in my constituency shows her gross incompetence.”



A livid Kofi Adams is of the view that the communique is late and may affect the electoral process in the area.





