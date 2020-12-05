Politics of Saturday, 5 December 2020

NDC, NPP wind down 2020 campaign with final rallies today

The governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) and the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) will today wind down their 2020 campaign activities on Saturday, December 5, 2020, with huge rallies ahead of the general elections on December 7.



The other political parties and an independent presidential candidate would also have to end their political rallies today, although information about this is unavailable.



The NPP will hold this final rally at Mantse Agbonaa while the NDC holds its final rally at Ablekuma Brobbey Kakari Park all in the Accra Region.



Both President Akufo-Addo and John Mahama have been on campaign tours of the region for a while now.



The two main parties are also expected to complement their final rally with other political activities such as walks, door-to-door campaigns among others in other parts of the country to mark the final day of their electioneering campaign.



It is a convention in Ghana for political parties to cease all forms of campaigns 24 hours to polls and on the day of elections.



During Saturday’s final political event, the parties will seek to make a final push to get their supporters and other voters to buy into their policies proposals.



More than 17 million voters are expected to take part in the upcoming election on December 7, representing 2 million more voters than in the last election.



The Electoral Commission (EC) has said 33,000 polling stations have been dedicated for the presidential and parliamentary polls.



Also, 13 political parties and one independent presidential candidate will contest in Monday’s polls, but the race will be between the incumbent NPP and the opposition NDC.

