NDC, NPP executives invited by Jomoro police after violent clashes

The two parties have been invited to settle the impasse amicably

Executives of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) and the New Patriotic Party (NPP) have been invited by the Ghana Police Service in the Western Region following clashes between supporters of the two parties which led to the injury of two persons.



According to the police, the chaos broke after the two parties took to the streets to celebrate their victories in the December 7 elections.



Police Public Relations Officer of the Western Region, DSP Olivia Adiku disclosed on JoyNews that, “The NPP supporters were excited about a presidential win and the NDC supporters were jubilating following the victory of their elected MP, Dorcas Affo-Toffey.”



The Police in Jomoro stated that some of the persons who sustained injuries where rushed to the hospital but have been treated and discharged.



DSP Olivia Adiku has also urged the public to disregard videos circulating on social media showing a man who has been severely injured in the incident.



The police explained that the two parties have been invited to settle the impasse amicably so that it doesn’t escalate any further.





