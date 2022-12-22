NDC MPs reject move by govt to introduce tax clearance certificate for renewal of vehicle licenses – Dafeamekpor

General News of Thursday, 22 December 2022

The Member of Parliament (MP) for South Dayi has said that the minority caucus of Parliament rejected a move by the government to introduce a tax clearance certificate requirement for the registration of vehicles and the renewal of professional driving licences.



In a tweet shared on Thursday, December 22, 2022, Rockson-Nelson Dafeamekpor indicated the introduction of the tax clearance certificate requirement was part of a proposal on the Revenue Administration (Amendment) Bill by the Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA).



He added that the NDC MPs did not only reject the move but also got the proposal deleted from the bill.



“The NPP wanted to introduce a law to demand everyone including Trotro & Taxi Drivers as well as Okada Riders to get a Tax Clearance Certificate before they can get a new or renew licences.



“The NDC Minority resisted & got that provision deleted in the Rev Admin (Amendment) Bill,” parts of the MP’s tweet read.



The MP shared excerpts of a report from the Finance Committee of Parliament on the Revenue Administration (Amendment) Bill which shows the said proposal.



The report indicated that the committee has recommended the deletion of parts of the bill which read: “Clause 2 amends Part II of the First Schedule of Act 915 to introduce the requirement for a tax clearance certificate for the registration of vehicles and the renewal of professional driving licences”.



The Npp wanted to introduce a law to demand everyone including Trotro & Taxi Drivers as well as Okada Riders to get a Tax Clearance Certificate before they can get a new or renew licences. The Ndc Minority resisted & got that provision deleted in the Rev Admin (Amendment) Bill. pic.twitter.com/3pUFS4IGfG — Rockson-Nelson Dafeamekpor, Esq. MP. (@etsedafeamekpor) December 21, 2022

