Source: www.ghanaweb.com

NDC MPs clash with police at EC Headquarters

Some NDC MPs at the EC headquarters

Things turned confrontational at the Electoral Commission's Headquarters in Accra when some Minority members in parliament stormed the Electoral Commission's Headquarters to present a petition.



A number of about 50 MPs who were clad in black attire were initially stopped at the Ridge roundabout but managed to cross the barricade while they were being pushed by the police.



They were also stopped at the Electoral Commission office at the entrance again stopped by the police. Some members of parliament were even pushed to the ground by these police personnel.



Some MPs who described the situation as unfortunate said they were only there to present a petition to the Electoral Commission adding that it was not a demonstration but a peaceful walk to the EC office.



Even though the content of the petition is yet to be revealed the NDC has consistently said they do not accept the results of the just-ended polls which was used to declare Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo as president.



The NDC has since the declaration embarked on several protests across the country.



The Savanah Region is also currently protesting against the EC stating there will be no peace in the country until John Dramani Mahama is declared the president-elect of the country.



During a protest in Tamale First Vice Chairman of the NDC, Chief Sofo Awudu Azorka also said the National Democratic Congress (NDC) intends swearing in John Dramani Mahama as President on January 7.



Adding that the NDC believes that John Dramani Mahama is the legitimate President of Ghana and no human can change that.

