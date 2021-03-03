Politics of Wednesday, 3 March 2021

Source: My News GH

NDC MPs approved Nitiwul, Kan Dapaah, others in the ‘long term collective good’ of the party – Sam George

Ningo-Prampram MP, Sam George

Member of Parliament (MP) for Ningo-Prampram, Sam George has said while he understands the pain and anger of National Democratic Congress (NDC) members regarding the vetting results, what the NDC MPs did was “in the long term collective good” of the party, MyNewsGh.com reports.



NDC members have been hitting hard at the Haruna Iddrisu-led minority side on the appointments committee for passing Minister-Designate for National Security, Mr. Albert Kan Dapaah, Minister-Designate for Interior, Ambrose Dery and Minister-Designate for Defense, Dominic Nitiwul.



On Tuesday, March 2, 2021, National Communications Officer of the NDC Sammy Gyamfi on Accra-based Asempa Fm indicated that the party feels betrayed by the NDC MPs on the appointments committee.



He said in respect of Nitiwul’s qualification that “People are appalled and dissatisfied with the decision because the MPs have endorsed Nitiwul who led the institution to terrorise citizens in our strongholds. It does not send the right signal to the NDC, especially in the Volta Region who were treated as second class citizens under the guise of fighting COVID. I’m struggling to come to terms as to why our representation in Parliament will take such a decision. It has far-reaching effects on the people they are leading,” he added.



Mr. Gyamfi stressed that what happened “goes against everything our rank-and-file have voted and toiled for.”



A post about the conduct of the MPs which was reechoed by a frustrated grassroots person Akugri Rashid, Sam George had a reply.



Sam George responded in defense of his colleagues said, “I understand your pain and maybe anger. Trust me, I do. However, as a true party foot soldier, I still have complete absolute trust in the Parliamentary Leadership. I respect and value their decisions on the Appointments Committee and believe it is in the long term collective good of the Party and Country. Let’s forge ahead, together. One love Comrade.”