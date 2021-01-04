General News of Monday, 4 January 2021

Source: Starr FM

NDC MP-elect for Assin North sued over dual citizenship claims

James Gyakye Quayson, NDC MP-elect for Assin North

The NDC MP-elect for Assin North James Gyakye Quayson has been sued allegedly for holding Canadian citizenship.



Mr Quayson had dismissed the claim when it was earlier brought up by the New Patriotic Party.



The NDC in a statement following the allegation said MP-elect upon a petition presented to the Electoral Commission was invited where he defended himself by providing the needed documents to prove that he has renounced his Canadian Citizenship.



However, the complainant said the MP-elect still held on to Canadian citizenship when he was filing to contest in the December polls.



Meanwhile, a five-member panel of the Supreme Court presided over by Justice Yaw Appau has fixed Tuesday, January 5, 2021, to deliver its ruling on the application challenging a High Court jurisdiction in granting an injunction against Peter Amewu’s gazette as Member of Parliament for Hohoe.



The ruling is expected to be delivered at 12noon after the parties have argued the Cases in court.



The Deputy Attorney General, Godfred Dame on behalf of the state filed a motion at the Supreme Court to fight the injunction placed on Peter Amewu as MP-elect for Hohoe by the Ho High Court.



The injunction was granted after some residents of Santrokofi, Akpafu, Likpe, and Lolobi (SALL) argued that the Electoral Commission’s failure to allow them to vote in the just-ended parliamentary elections amounted to a breach of their rights.

