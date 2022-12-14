NDC Congress: Over 1000 police officers deployed to maintain law and order - Planning Committee

Politics of Wednesday, 14 December 2022

As part of preparations towards its national delegates congress, the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) has outlined a series of security measures it has put in place towards ensuring the safety of its members who are expected to throng the Accra Sports Stadium on Saturday, December 17, 2022.



Ahead of that, a member of the planning committee of the party, Ludwig Hlodze, has said that over 1000 personnel of the Ghana Police Service have been assigned to ensure that they keep the over 8000 delegates safe at the grounds.



Speaking on Kumasi-based Oyerepa TV, he said that the security for the congress is such that, those without authorized tags will not be allowed into the precincts of the stadium.



"Over 1000 police officers will be on the congress grounds to maintain law and order because we are expecting over 8,000 delegates from across the country.



“If you don't have an observer tag, delegates tag or a press tag, you can't enter the stadium. All supporters who are not accredited would be outside the stadium singing their songs," he said.



Ludwig Hlodze also explained that all the security measures being put in place are aimed at forestalling the recurrence of the violent scenes recorded at the just-ended elections of the youth and women organizers of the NDC.



He therefore urged unauthorised persons to stay away from the venue for the elections or risk getting on the wrong sides of the law.



"If you don't have the accreditation card with the security features, I advise you sit at home and watch the elections from there," he added.



He further insisted that the national conference, scheduled for Saturday, December 17, 2022, will be peaceful in spite of the heated campaigns between the two leading candidates for the National Chairman position, Samuel Ofosu-Ampofo and Johnson Asiedu Nketiah.



"I assure you that there will not be any violence on the day of elections because of the security measures put in place. What is happening between Asiedu Nketiah and Ampofo is normal because even between Kufour and Nana, who experienced a similar thing in the past, they sailed through. So, with Asiedu Nketiah and Ofosu-Ampofo, they will unite and forge ahead for victory 2024," he added.



