NDC Chair race: Electing Asiedu Nketia or Ofosu Ampofo will cause disunity in NDC – Nii Armah

Politics of Wednesday, 16 November 2022

Source: kasapafmomline.com

National Chairman hopeful for the National Democratic Congress(NDC) Nii Armah Ashitey says the party risk being divided sharply going into the 2024 election should any of his contenders, incumbent National Chairman, Samuel Ofosu-Ampofo and General Secretary, Asiedu Nketia win the upcoming Chairmanship race.



According to him, the NDC will cause a self-inflicted defeat in the 2024 election should either Ofosu-Ampofo or Asiedu Nketia be elected as chairman of the party.



“I’m the one to make the difference, particularly at this time when the two big men are fighting. Because whoever wins this election, whether is Ofosu-Ampofo or Asiedu Nketia there will never be peace in the party and we will obviously go into 2024 divided.



“Let’s assume without conceding that Asiedu Nketia wins, the followers of Ofosu-Ampofo will make sure that Asiedu Nketia will not succeed. If Ofosu-Ampofo wins, the followers of Asiedu Nketia will make sure he does not succeed. So I’m saying if either of them wins, we are going to go into the next election divided and you cannot go into that crucial election divided and think that you’ll win. The Bible tells us that a house divided against itself shall not stand,” Nii Armah Ashitey said in an interview on Ghana Kasa show on Kasapa 102.5FM/Agoo TV.



He added: “I’m the only person that at a certain time can unite the two after we win the election. I can bring them on board to support the Nii Armah Ashitey Agenda so we can go into 2024 very much united.”