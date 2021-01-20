Politics of Wednesday, 20 January 2021

Source: GNA

NDC Caucus demands Transition handing over notes be served parliament

Haruna Iddrisu, MP, Tamale South

The National Democratic Congress (NDC) Caucus in Parliament on Tuesday has called on the government to make copies of the handing over notes of Ministries, Departments and Agencies of the immediate past NPP Administration to the Parliament of Ghana.



“Where are the handing over notes?” Mr Haruna Iddrisu, Leader of the NDC Caucus in Parliament, asked at a presser, organized by the NDC Caucus at Parliament House, Osu, in Accra.



“Ladies and Gentlemen of the Press, we have called you this afternoon to address a few issues concerning the governance of this country. Specifically, the issues are matters relative to the Presidential (Transition) Act, 2012 (Act 845).



Quoting Sections of the Act, Mr Iddrisu noted that it was not enough for President Nana Akufo-Addo to just constitute a transition team, but the team has specific responsibilities, including; receiving the handing over notes that were to be prepared by the previous Government 30 days to the presidential election.



“Has that been complied with? Mr Iddrisu asked; and responded,” I doubt!”.

Mr Iddrisu, again quoting Section 7 Act 845, said the Administrator-General shall make available to the persons elected as President the original copies of the handing over notes, of which the Administrator-General shall retain one copy and one copy to be sent respectively to Parliament, the Chief Justice, the Council of State and the Public Records and Archives Administration Department.



The NDC Caucus Leader said: “We need to know how the Government has managed our assets and other resources.”



He was emphatic on the need to thoroughly vet incoming Ministers, rather than what he called a “review of their CVs”, adding, “the incoming Ministers need the notes to guide them in policymaking and implementation.



“The notes are needed for greater accountability in our governance.”



