NDC Canada welcomes James Gyakye Quayson

The National Democratic Congress NDC Canada Chapter welcomed James Gyakye Quayson MP of Assin North to a rousing welcome ceremony that was held in Toronto, Ontario Canada over the weekend.



The ceremony was witnessed and participated in by senior members of the NDC, NPP disaffected members, new members, and the Cadres fraternity of the NDC in Canada.



Gyakye Quayson in his usual self took the opportunity to highlight some major initiatives he has embarked upon and his future plans for the good people of Assin North in particular and Ghanaians as a whole. He appreciated and acknowledged the contributions made by the NDC Canada Chapter towards the recent by-election in Assin North



In Attendance was the Eastern regional women Organizer of the NDC, Shirley Naana Osei-Ampem who is currently in Canada to perform advanced-team duties for the arrival of H.E. John Dramani Mahama's North America tour in October.



She took her time to encourage Ghanaians in the diaspora to continue to remit their families in Ghana for "there is hardship in Ghana due to the current administration's failed economic policies and promises which has brought hardships to Ghanaians". She also narrated how the people of Assin North demonstrated passion, defiled the tough terrain, and came out in their numbers to vote massively for the NDC



The moderator of the event former Parliamentary Aspirant of Yilo krobo Michael Ologo believes that the Assin North victory will go a long way to bring victory to the NDC in the neighbouring constituencies.



Hon. Gyakye Quayson who was spotted in a neatly slim fitted Gray suit supported his Ontario Canada branch with a $1000.00 followed by numerous donations by his family and loved ones who attended the event with him