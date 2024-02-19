NDC Canada swears in new executives

Diasporia News of Monday, 19 February 2024

Source: NDC-Canada

The Canada Chapter of the National Democratic Congress (NDC-Canada) has sworn in its new executives.



The newly elected executives are Mr. Gameli R.K. Atakuma–Chairman; Mr. Aliu Abdul-Hamid–1st Vice Chairman; Ms. Keli Binder–2nd Vice Chairman; Dr. Eric Asempa–Secretary; Mr Michael Ologo-Organizer, Ms. Freda Atsunyo-Deputy Organizer, Ms. Aseye Kpodo-Women Organizer, Mr Mabel E. Asempah-Darko-Deputy Women Organizer, Ms. Sharon Cudjoe-Treasurer, Ms. Samira Dzormeku-Deputy Treasurer, Mr. Frank Opoku-Youth Organizer, Mr. Ahmed Ibn Wahab-Deputy Youth Organizer, Ms Francisca Arhin-Communication Officer and Mr. Ahmed S. Zakaria- Dep. Comm. Officer.



The newly elected chairman of the chapter, Gamali R.K. Atakuma, on behalf of the executives, thanked the various branches that constitute the NDC Canada Chapter for their commitments to the road map that started some four-plus years ago for the elections. He urged them to turn these commitments into action to make the NDC Canada chapter a strong and vibrant chapter.



Admonishing the new executives, the Deputy Director of the International Relations Directorate (IRD) Dr. Karl Arhin said the NDC Canada chapter is going through some challenges that require mature and multifaceted leadership to deal with them. He was full of praise for the entire membership, especially the Special Chapter Electoral Committee, constituted by a representative from the branches, chaired by Dr Wutor Victor.



Dr. Karl Arhin thanked members for their support, hard work, and dedication. He is confident that the NDC Canada chapter will continue to play a growing role in the 2024 elections and the NDC as a whole.



He assured members that Canada’s contributions should not be in vain and encouraged members to keep faith in the party while the new executives remained focused.